Mercury Price Tops $0.0069 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. Mercury has a market cap of $686,055.18 and $1,739.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00027777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00164480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00297703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00920443 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00471801 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00166665 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

