Meridian Network Market Cap Hits $772,351.62 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $772,351.62 and approximately $3,608.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00066477 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000819 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00020835 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,306,360 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co.

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

