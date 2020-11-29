Meta (MTA) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Meta has a total market cap of $12.99 million and $1.21 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meta has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00006390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00028335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00166396 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00301172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00921689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00466536 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00164945 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,824,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,135,747 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable. The official website for Meta is mstable.org.

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

