Metacoin Market Cap Achieves $98.89 Million (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 21% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Metacoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $98.89 million and approximately $41,181.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00072568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00380826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.76 or 0.02938779 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,381,652 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

