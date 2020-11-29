Metadium Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bytex and Coinsuper. Metadium has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $202,380.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00164457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00297662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00920695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00472862 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00166458 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Kucoin, Hotbit, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

