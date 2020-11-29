Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 57,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,058,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,126.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,837. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,228.41. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,085.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.