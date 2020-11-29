MFCoin (MFC) Reaches Market Cap of $94,785.28

MFCoin (CURRENCY:MFC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, MFCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One MFCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. MFCoin has a total market capitalization of $94,785.28 and approximately $4,213.00 worth of MFCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MFCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00015573 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 163.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MFCoin

MFCoin (CRYPTO:MFC) is a coin. MFCoin’s total supply is 22,152,100 coins and its circulating supply is 20,901,004 coins. The official message board for MFCoin is medium.com/@MfCoin. MFCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MFCoin’s official website is mfcoin.net.

MFCoin Coin Trading

MFCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MFCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MFCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MFCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MFCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MFCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.