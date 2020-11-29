MIB Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $349,592.72 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $349,592.72 and approximately $6,898.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000227 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000490 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 390,674,495 coins and its circulating supply is 113,372,567 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

