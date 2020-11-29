Micromines (MICRO) Market Cap Tops $21,163.57

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Micromines has a total market cap of $21,163.57 and $15.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Micromines has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Micromines token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit, Mercatox and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00165432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00299426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00920774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00468339 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165720 BTC.

Micromines Token Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

