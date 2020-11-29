MidasProtocol (MAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,964.00

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $301,357.52 and approximately $8,964.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00027897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00298480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00920321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471110 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00166093 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io.

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

