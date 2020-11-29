Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires 261 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. owned 0.07% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $182.79. 6,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,959. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $107.20 and a one year high of $182.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.15.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

