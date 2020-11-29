Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires 486 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 834,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after buying an additional 8,482,477 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after buying an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,456,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,797,000 after buying an additional 113,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,034,000 after buying an additional 410,695 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

