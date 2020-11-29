Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,700 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHAK traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $34.58. 23,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $36.36.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.