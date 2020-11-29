Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 3,135 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Paul John Balson lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.67. 705,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,510. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

