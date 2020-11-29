Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 95 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 11.1% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,720. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $301.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

