Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Cuts Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.52, for a total value of $3,419,314.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $296,926.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,385.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.94. The stock had a trading volume of 665,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,536. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of -195.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

