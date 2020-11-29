Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,212,000 after buying an additional 284,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,714 shares of company stock worth $99,541,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,808,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,043,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.