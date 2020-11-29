Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $103,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $1,284,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Marriott International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Marriott International by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $201,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,737. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

