Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $402,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

BAC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. 25,971,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,170,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

