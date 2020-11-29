Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $944,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.22. 5,983,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,900,865. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

