Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,460,000 after acquiring an additional 329,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.09. The company had a trading volume of 937,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,017. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.78. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

