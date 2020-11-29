Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Invests $332,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $9.76 on Friday, hitting $456.54. The company had a trading volume of 727,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $460.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.20 and a 200 day moving average of $339.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.44.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

