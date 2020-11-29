Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 91,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 99,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $91.31. 4,627,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,996,745. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

