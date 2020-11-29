Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases 3,994 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

T traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,649,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,342,098. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.