Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.99. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $222.02.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.