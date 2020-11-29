Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.34. The stock had a trading volume of 612,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,934. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

