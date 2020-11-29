Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 701 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.5% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,989,000 after acquiring an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $799,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,627,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,023,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

