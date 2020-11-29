Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 90 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.39.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $276.48. 9,583,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,010,842. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $751.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.