Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Takes $96,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.12.

RKT stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.25. 6,314,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,204,520. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the mortgage business in the United States. It is involved in originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly government sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans, as well as Fair Housing Act, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.