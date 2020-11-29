Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Takes Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 198.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.20. 1,565,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,698,808. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $197.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.62.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $5,668,151.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,014.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,449,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,811 shares of company stock valued at $34,761,981 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

