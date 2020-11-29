Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 555.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 192,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,754,000.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,978. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

