Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,562,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after purchasing an additional 654,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,224,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,500,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,317,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,208 shares of company stock worth $5,488,935. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

