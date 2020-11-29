MintMe.com Coin Achieves Market Cap of $438,727.17 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $438,727.17 and approximately $34.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00028276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00166625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00301586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00923040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00468515 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00164945 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

