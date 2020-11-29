Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) alerts:

In other Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) news, insider Philippa Couttie bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £2,144.67 ($2,802.03).

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) stock remained flat at $GBX 40.25 ($0.53) during trading on Friday. 2,019,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,475. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.10 ($2.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88.

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.