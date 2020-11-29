Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. TC Energy comprises about 3.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 617,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,693. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

