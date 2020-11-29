Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 280.4% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 284,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,535,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,295,000 after purchasing an additional 203,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $1,051,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Peel Hunt began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

