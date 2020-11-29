Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,537 Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,537 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $29.00. 7,601,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,986. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.25. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.