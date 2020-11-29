Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,239 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,239 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,993. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

