Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 50,114 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. BCE accounts for approximately 3.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in BCE by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 585,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,284. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

