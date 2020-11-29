Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Enbridge comprises about 4.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Enbridge by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.86. 2,035,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.50%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

