Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Restaurant Brands International comprises 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 922,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,298 shares of company stock worth $11,772,529. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

