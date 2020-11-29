Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,346 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,164,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 55.7% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 90,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,046 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 100.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 125,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 6,425,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,686,434. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.