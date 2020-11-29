Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,829 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Open Text by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Open Text by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 251,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,852. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

