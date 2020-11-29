Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 19,852 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. 754,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,180. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

