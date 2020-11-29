Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Invests $1.02 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $81,921,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 56,530,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,625,000 after buying an additional 4,497,068 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $56,903,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,140,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,869,000 after buying an additional 2,923,024 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.3236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

