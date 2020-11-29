Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Invests $1.51 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Waste Connections comprises 2.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 35.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 150,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 127.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 85.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,881. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

