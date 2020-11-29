Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Invests $2.79 Million in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 4.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.2% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,494,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,599,000 after buying an additional 346,538 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $210,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 464,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,162,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 661,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,792. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Fundamental Research began coverage on The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.50 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.