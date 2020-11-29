Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Invests $475,000 in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. 405,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,067. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $18.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.