Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Invests $740,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 967,059 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 345.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 712,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,785,000 after purchasing an additional 552,450 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 975,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after purchasing an additional 344,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,516,000 after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,773,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,771,000 after purchasing an additional 257,733 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.86. The company had a trading volume of 163,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.