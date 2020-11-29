Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. TELUS accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TELUS by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,373,000 after purchasing an additional 740,418 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 51,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,855,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,226,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TU. National Bank Financial raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $19.42. 430,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

